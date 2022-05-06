Leon “Leo” Cherro, 80, of Aurora, Minn., passed away on May 2, 2022 at home in the loving care of his family.
He was born November 19, 1941 to Mary (DeLuca) and Angelo R. Cherro. Leo graduated from Aurora High School and was a lifelong resident. In 1966, he married Beverly (Palokangas) and enjoyed 49 years of marriage until her death in 2015. He was employed by LTV Mining Company, retiring after 36 years.
During his retirement he enjoyed driving school bus for Mesabi East, traveling, going to sporting events, tinkering around his property, socializing within the community, and most of all spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bev; son, Tim; siblings: Carmella, James, Arthur, Stella and Agnes.
Leo is survived by his brother, John; son, Thomas (Cindy) Cherro; daughter, Mary Cherro; grandchildren: Michael (Heather), Kaylee (Cole), Hannah, Hope, Brandon, Casey, Tim Jr. and Eli; great grandchildren: Aiden, Gabi, Jason, Vinny, Mason and Jak. He is also survived by his special friend Norma Forsman.
Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday May 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Hope Parish (Holy Rosary) in Aurora Minn. Friends may gather one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
