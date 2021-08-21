Leon Dale George, 69, of Gilbert, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Leon was born on June 13, 1952, to Leonard and Illene (Gilbertson) George in Princeton, Minn. He graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1971. Upon graduation, Leon enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he served for twenty years until his retirement. He also held several other various jobs throughout his life. Leon was an avid sports fan, having followed the MN Vikings, Twins and any other team he could wager on. Leon could often be found patronizing the local establishments. Holidays and family time was very important to him which always ended in a game of cribbage. Leon is remembered for his kindness. He was a friend to many and loved by anyone who had the chance to meet him. Uncle Leon will be truly missed by his family and friends and especially by his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his siblings: Russell (Jane) George of rural Gilbert, Carol (Mike) Carlson of O’Fallon, Mo., David (Cindy) George of rural Gilbert; brother-in-law, Craig Kohler of rural Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Kohler and Jean Ann Goss; and his parents.
Funeral services for Leon will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor John Dietz officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Gilbert Color Guard.
Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
