Leon Charles Lampinen passed away Dec. 13, 2020, at Carefree Living in Aurora, Minn.

Leon was born Oct. 8, 1939, to Ray and Evelyn (Lund).

He is survived by one sister, Irma (Grovum); and nephews, Bruce and Brian Hedstrom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Matthew; and sister, Lola.

No service will be held.

