Leo Sherman Nelson, 94, of Hibbing, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Milton, N.D., the son of Joseph and Tilda (Axvig) Nelson, was a graduate of Northome High School, and a veteran of the United States Army. Leo married Helga Elsie Peterson on Sept. 25, 1954, in Northome, and they moved to Keewatin prior to moving to Hibbing 67 years ago. He was a longtime employee of M.A. Hanna working at both Butler and National Steel; he retired in 1989 as a maintenance mechanic after 37 years of service. Leo was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, Sons of Norway, Midnatsolon Lodge 158, the ROMEO breakfast group, and was a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels for over 39 years. He was an avid gardener, loved playing solitaire with his special deck of cards, attending Army reunions, listening to the MN Twins on the radio, and the beloved Shepherding Group from Our Saviors. Leo’s most cherished time was spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leo is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helga Nelson; daughters, Carol Nelson of Hibbing and Karen Kreibich of Otsego, Minn.; grandchildren: Jennifer (Victor) Poppler of Otsego and Heidi (Jake) Vanderbeek of Ely; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Jeffrey, Anna, Claire, Ruby; siblings, Doyle Nelson of Ely and Lorraine (Rusty) Seelen of Babbitt; brothers and sisters-in-law: Haldis Ruzynski of Coon Rapids; Elmer Peterson of Red Lodge, Mont., and Lee (Shelly) Peterson of Cambridge; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Brian and Bob; son-in-law, Randy Kreibich; a sister; and three brothers.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing and will continue Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Pastor Kevin Olson will officiate.
Interment with Military Honors accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard, will follow in the family plot at the Hibbing-Park, Maple Hill Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Hugh Miller, Ozzie Schock, Al Lipke, Jim Gillis, Mike Ruzynski and Victor Ruzynski. Honorary Casket Bearers will be the ROMEO Club.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or the Sons of Norway.
The Nelson family wishes to thank the staff of Fairview Hospice for their compassionate care.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.