Memorial service for Leo Loris Matteson, 94, of Iron, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Trinity Methodist Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Mary Lou Sixberry officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow in the Biwabik Township Cemetery. A lunch will be served at the Biwabik Township Hall.
Leo died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at his home surrounded by family under hospice care.
He was born July 17, 1927, in Rosholt, S.D., to Leon and Mabel (Kiefer) Matteson. Leo was a 1945 graduate of Rosholt High School and later attended college for two years. He served our country in the U.S. Navy SeaBees in Japan and China.
On Sept. 9, 1950, he married Donna Wood in Breckenridge. He began farming and later owned the Pumpkin Center bar and restaurant. Donna continued working the restaurant while Leo farmed. They began raising their family when he moved to Minneapolis for a short time working various jobs. In 1956 he began working for Erie Mining Company and shortly after that, Donna and the children followed. They lived in West Eveleth, McKinley and then Biwabik Township. He retired from LTV Steel as a locomotive engineer.
During his retirement, he and Donna worked for Gittleman Management Corp where he and Donna managed a condominium in Edina, Minn.
Leo was a member of Trinity Methodist Church, the Aurora American Legion and the former Aurora Moose Lodge. He was caretaker of Fisherman’s Point in Hoyt Lakes and loved music and dancing.
Survivors include his children: Lyle (Mary Ann) Matteson of Gilbert, Jerry (Mary) Matteson of Palo, Larry (Judy) Matteson of Aurora, Ill., Rodney (Maggie) Matteson of Eveleth, Ricky (Diane) Matteson of Hoyt Lakes, Julie (Bill) Salo of Gilbert and Gaye (Dan) Lossing of Gilbert; 25 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; special companion, Joyce Wilson of Iron; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Mabel; wife, Donna; siblings: Glendora Weatherstone, Iona Zach, Opal Hardie, Boyd Matteson and Darwin Matteson.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Leo Matteson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.