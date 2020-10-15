Leo Kivela, 91, lifelong resident of Cedar Valley, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in
Duluth. With the assistance of his father, Leo was delivered in the sauna on April 29, 1929, the son of Aldrich and Hulda (Vehkamaki), Finnish immigrants. He attended school in Cedar Valley and made it through all 8 grades before going to work in the woods. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Leo served during the Korean War. Leo was united in marriage to Helen W. Jacobson on May 3, 1958, in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Leo worked as a bricklayer, and was co-owner of L&K Masonry with Dick Louhi from 1973 to 1995. He was a lifetime member of Cedar Valley Evangelical Lutheran Church and Bricklayers Union Local 16. He was always up for a game of Cribbage or Uffda, telling jokes and many a story. He also prided himself with serving lutefisk dinners throughout the year.
Leo is survived by his children, Wayne Kivela of Aurora, Janis (David) Hooey of Duluth, and Roger (Sarah) Kivela of Hibbing; grandchildren: Bryan (Katie) Hooey, Derek Leo Hooey, Kaydi Hooey, Hannah Kivela, Josh Kivela, and Emma Kivela; great-granddaughter, Lillian Hooey; his favorite furry friend “Resu”; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Helen in 2014, and siblings: Sylvia Putikka, Agnes Engman, Aune Kivela, Jennie Hiipakka, Eino Kivela, Niilo Kivela and Helen Kivisto.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
A private service will follow with Rev. Mike Eckert officiating.
Interment will be in the Cedar Valley Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed at 1 p.m. on Facebook from the Grace Lutheran Church, Hibbing, MN Facebook page.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
