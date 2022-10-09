Leo “Cubby” Andrew Kainz, Jr., 66, died on October 5, 2022 at his home in Ely, unexpectedly.
Cubby was born to Lenore “Skipper” (Moen) Kainz and Leo A. Kainz, Sr. on December 29, 1955 in Ely, MN. He spent his first few years of life at Sawbill Landing near Isabella before moving to “Kainzville” outside of Ely in 1960.
Cubby attended school in Ely and graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1974. Cubby attended St. Cloud State for a year, but came back to Ely to work for the family business, Kainz Lumber Company, that was owned by his father and uncles. Cubby spent many years working in the woods as a logger with the Kainz crew. Cubby later went on to work as a cook at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital and Nursing Home for many years.
Cubby married the love of his life Peggy on the day before Peggy’s 40th birthday in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1998. Cubby and Peggy made their home in Ely, most recently on Armstrong Lake until Peggy’s passing in 2019. Cubby moved back into Ely in 2021.
Cubby had many interests. Cubby loved being in the woods with his dogs. He was never without a dog, having had many canine friends throughout his life. Cubby enjoyed splitting wood, was a Beatles and Bob Dylan fan, liked music, history, reading, current events, and cooking. Cubby enjoyed hanging out with his grandchildren, fishing with them, watching fireworks with them, and making fires by the lake for them.
Cubby was preceded in death by his parents Lenore and Leo Kainz, sisters Jerry Dean Thoren and Nancy Kainz Karsten, brother-in-law Larry Karsten, stepson Rustin Richards, and wife Peggy (Starkman) Kainz. He is survived by his stepchildren Brandi (Kevin Kovall) Richards of Babbitt; Bill (Jeff Juncewski) Richards of Sauk Rapids; and Brittany (Eric) Howe of Nisswa; daughter-in-law Tracy Anderson-Zupancich of Tower; grandchildren Michael Berger, Sydni Ross, Lilli Berger, Nikolas Berger, Kael Richards, Ty Richards, Madelyne Roderick, Rustin Carlson, and Miley Schwarz; great granddaughters Paisley Berger and Kaia Richards; nephews Barney Swanson and Jeremy Swanson; aunt Doreen Bistis; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; close friends John Lincicome and Dave Moats; and his Jack Russell Terrier, Martha.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Ely at 11 a.m. with visitation being held one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Zach Burgdorf will officiate.
Family arrangements entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
To plant a tree in memory of Leo Kainz, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.