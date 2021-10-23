Leo B. Talevson, 89, of Mt. Iron, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at his residence.
Leo was born Aug. 10, 1932, in Solway, Minn., to Martin and Bernice (Wallace) Talevson. He graduated from Bemidji High School in 1950. On March 23, 1957, he was united in marriage to Shirley Baltzell.
Leo worked for the State of Minnesota Highway Department as a mechanic apprentice in Detroit Lakes, Minn. He then moved to Mt. Iron, Minn., and worked at the Virginia Highway Department as a heavy equipment mechanic until he retired.
Leo served in the Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Kentucky. He had been a member of the Labor Union and Iron Range Retrievers Club.
He enjoyed dog training, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, family events, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved spending time outdoors with his dogs. His dog, Jake, misses his buddy very much.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Melissa; father-in-law, James; mother-in-law, Wanda; brother-in-law, Merlin; sisters-in-law, Sandy and Grace; and nephew, Jeffrey.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Talevson; children: Kelly (Brian) Suihkonen and Tracy (Rick) Vance; grandchildren: Allison (Trevor) Anderson, and Allen (Shania) Shoars; step-grandchildren: Ryan (Angie) Shoars, Jesse (Gina) Suihkonen, Jocelyn (Jeremy) Wright; many great-grandchildren; siblings: Andy Talevson, Darrel (Ferel) Baltzell, Elaine (Gary) Elmquist, and Jeff Baltzell; and beloved dog, Jake.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Dr. Batdorf for all of their help and support.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring in Solway, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
