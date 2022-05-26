LeLand Frank “Lee” Otto, 57, of rural Gilbert, died May 23, 2022, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.
LeLand was born Sept. 27, 1964, to James and Blanche (Tesarek) Otto in Coronado Island, Calif. He was a graduate of Union High School in Buckeye, Ariz. There, he met the love of his life, Cathy J. Lee. They moved to Gilbert in 1988 and on July 22, 1994, the couple were married in Virginia, Minn.
Lee worked for EvTac from 1988-2015 as a truck driver and shovel operator. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Lee competed for years in “mud runs” and enjoyed the competition. Riding his Harley and enjoying a Budweiser or two were some of his favorite pastimes.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy; mother, Blanche Otto of Gilbert; brother, Daniel Otto of Buckeye, Ariz.; sister, Cathy Otto-Sumner of Gilbert; nephews: James (McKenzie) Sumner of Holden, La. and Nicholas Otto of Buckeye, Ariz.; nieces: Megan Otto of Buckeye, Tracy Sumner of Gilbert and Madison Sumner of Madison Heights, Va.; great-nephews and great-niece, Harley, Jacob and Adeline Sumner.
He was preceded in death by his father, James; sister, Cynthia Margaret Otto; and his grandparents.
Memorial service for LeLand will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor John Dietz officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Beaver Cemetery in Roseau, Minn.
To plant a tree in memory of LeLand Otto as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
