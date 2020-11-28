Leighton A. Haugen, 89, of Eveleth, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Essentia

Health-Miller Dwan in Duluth.

He was born on April 13, 1931, in Virginia to Anton and Elizabeth (Olson) Haugen. He graduated from Virginia Roosevelt High School. Leighton served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Doris Rosati on Sept. 29, 1956. They made their home in Eveleth. Leighton was employed at Erie Mining Company, retiring in 1990.

Leighton enjoyed playing and watching sports, camping, fishing, taking long walks, spending

time with family, and casino hopping.

Leighton is survived by his son, Jack (Diana) of Gilbert; grandchildren: Kasey Haugen, Lisa Johnson (John Gauthier), Sarah Ramponi (William), and Jacob Cole; great-grandchildren, Ariyana Devoy and Caleb Ramponi; great-great-grandson, Landon Devoy; brother, Earl Haugen; sister, Donna Bachman; sister-in-law, Sharon Haugen; special great-grand-dog, Ruca; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents; and brothers: Raymond, Melvin, Harvey and Leonard.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Essentia Health Miller-Dwan for Leighton’s exceptional care; and to Judy Strumbell for her thoughtful guidance during Leightson’s illness.

Private family services were held. A burial is planned for the Spring.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com

