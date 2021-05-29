LeeRoy “Butch” Hoffman, 77, of Buhl, Minn., passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in his home with his family at his side.
He was born on Dec. 24, 1943, in Crookston, Minn., to Clarence and Mary (Lizotte) Hoffman. In 1955 the family moved to Libby, Mont., where he worked for St. Regis (Champion Int.) Paper Company as a millwright.
He married Sheila Lind on July 16, 1970, where they raised their four kids, until moving back to Minnesota in 1995. Butch then worked at Staver Foundry and at True Value, both in Virginia, until he retired.
His greatest joys were his kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He never missed a school sporting event, skating shows, dance recitals, graduations, and watching his grandson get sworn into the National Guard.
Anyone who met him loved him instantly. He had the best sense of humor and was always making someone laugh; or was telling a story.
Butch is survived by his children: Bill Hoffman of Libby, Mont., Brenda Hoffman of Spokane, Wash., Shawn (Tanya) Hoffman of Great Falls, Mont., and Jamie Perkovich of Buhl; grandchildren: Cody (Rachel) Sanderson, Dillon Hoffman, Paige (Layne) Perkovich, Shane (Alli) Perkovich, Seth Hoffman, Devin (Breanna) Hoffman, Caden and Brenna Hoffman; Great-grandchildren, Ashton, Christopher, Alexander Sanderson, Harlow Perkovich, River, Willow, Colt and a great-grandson (due in July) Perkovich, Caelum Hoffman and Jagger Zlonis; two sisters, Carol Burris and Sharon (Jerry) Michels, both of Libby, Mont.; and his dearest friends Albert and Luella Huston of Deer Lodge, Mont.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheila; great-grandson, London Zlonis; parents; brother, Ron Hoffman; and a sister, Barb Dider.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Fairview Hospice.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia
