Lee Roger Gustafson 72 of Cook, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth.
Lee was born on Feb. 26, 1950, to Gust Jr. and Elfva (Persson) Gustafson in Virginia, Minn. Lee grew up in Cook, graduating from Cook High School in 1968. He then attended Bemidji State College before returning home to partner with his brother Lloyd in acquiring the family business, Gustafson Motors Ford Dealership. Lee and his brother operated the business for 40 years, totaling the Gustafson family ownership to 75 years. Lee lived in Cook but resided at Lake Vermilion in the summer.
Lee loved being an uncle and participated in many family gatherings. He attended his nephew’s sports and school activities regularly. He was a proud business owner and treated his clients like family. He enjoyed swimming, boating and specialty cars.
Lee was an icon of Cook. He had a lot of knowledge of the history of Cook and enjoyed talking to people about it. He had a special passion and respect for veterans. Lee was honored to name the Veterans Bridge in the City of Cook.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lloyd Gustafson; and brother-in-law, Jerry Poshak of Ely.
Lee is survived by his sister, Linda Poshak; nephews: Jay Poshak (Jackie Bregier), Kale, Kamryn, Marc Poshak (Amy Consoer), and Mike (Susan) Gustafson; niece, Lynn (Dave) Schwob; great- nephews and nieces: Kevin, Connor, Andrew, Sara and Abbey; sister-in-law Mary Gustafson; cousins: Donna Picek, Lawrence (Donna) Gustafson, Sue (Richard) Plimil and families; along with several other relatives and friends. Lee will be sadly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service at the Cook Community Center.
