LeAnne Rae Kochie, 57, of Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Feb. 16, 1963, in Eveleth to Lawrence and Evelyn (Heitala) Toumala and graduated from the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, and attended Mesabi College for Law Enforcement.

LeAnne worked with kids at the Peace Academy in Buhl.

Survivors include her husband, David; two children, Ryan Engelsted of Rochester and Tia (Tim) Thuringer of Hoyt Lakes; and a grandson, Isaac; mother, Evelyn Toumala of Aurora; and two brothers, Darren Toumala of Aurora and Lonnie (Pam) Toumala of Palo.

LeAnne was preceded in death by siblings, Ricki Toumala and Ginnie Toumala.

Private services were held.

Arrangements were with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

