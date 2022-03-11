LeAnn Grace Bischoff, 55, of Oakland, CA, passed away February 19, 2022, in a skiing accident in Truckee, Calif. Her death is an unimaginable tragedy for her family and her vast network of friends.
LeAnn grew up in Hibbing, Minn., part of a loving family of 10 children. She attended college at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and law school at Berkeley Law where she met her future husband, Daniel Asimow.
LeAnn was a skilled and caring parent who was able to successfully balance her work and home life. She and Dan have three children, Naomi, Eli and Jacob. She was also Godmother to Sequoia Leoni. LeAnn had a gift for friendship and was the center of a large network of close and loyal friends. Her heart was super-sized. The family’s Oakland home was always available when the drama program at College Prep High School wanted to throw a party to celebrate the wrap of a successful play. She adored dogs, and fostered many a husky pup in need of a good home.
One of LeAnn’s first jobs as a lawyer was at California Indian Legal Services, where she represented Native American tribes. Later LeAnn became a family lawyer in Oakland, starting her own law practice and building a grateful client base. LeAnn was deeply respected by her peers and was a co-chair of the Alameda County Family Law Association.
LeAnn loved the Sierras. She and Dan owned a home at Tahoe Donner where they spent many happy months, especially during the pandemic.
In addition to her husband and children, LeAnn is survived by her mother, Grace Bischoff; stepfather, Ayube (Philip) Boness; sisters: Anita Renzetti (Roberto Renzetti), Nancy Bischoff (Michael Geist), Mari Evans (Craig Evans), Tara Bischoff (Gary Anderson), Maila Bischoff (Jamie Franzen); brothers, Bernard Bischoff and Joel Bischoff; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Bischoff; brother, Jerome Bischoff; and sister, Gail Goettsch.
The LeAnn G. Bischoff Memorial Fund will honor her memory, by providing tuition support with special regard for high school students who have lost a parent or been in foster care. Contributions to the fund are welcome and may be made at https://college-prep.myschoolapp.com/page/support-prep/give-online by indicating the gift is in memory of LeAnn. Memorial donations by check can be made out to The College Preparatory School, and mailed to The College Preparatory School, 6100 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94618.
To plant a tree in memory of LeAnn Bischoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
