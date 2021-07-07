Lawrence Rasen, 80 of Virginia, Minn., passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, in Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17, in Old Calvary Cemetery in Cloquet.

Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet.

To plant a tree in memory of Lawrence Rasen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries