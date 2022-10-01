Lawrence ‘Larry’ W. Lendacky

Lawrence “Larry” W. Lendacky, 90 years old, of Hibbing, Minn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Larry was born at the very same home in Hibbing on Nov. 28, 1931, to Jacob and Mary (Kokinchak) Lendacky who immigrated to Minnesota from Czechoslovakia. He grew up in Brooklyn and attended Hibbing schools not even speaking English as he began his schooling. At an early age, Larry was interested in film and movie equipment as he started out working at the Avon Theatre in his small neighborhood. He went on to help out and work at both the Libba and State Theatres in Hibbing. On Feb. 16, 1957, Larry married the love of his life, Betty Lou Monroe, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. Married almost 66 years, they raised their four girls at the long-time family home and eventually all the girls were baptized and confirmed through their church, Immaculate Conception. Larry worked at Central Laundry and eventually American Linen where he retired as a salesman after 25 years. He was retired for thirty years and enjoyed all sorts of traveling and camping with the Good Sam’s Camping Club. They had a great time wintering in Davenport, Fla., over ten years. Horsehead Lake was one of his favorite spots to spend time with his family along with Swan Lake, Charneski’s Farm and Onamia visiting his brother, Fr. Joseph Lendacky. Larry was famous for his self-made “Channel 66” where he took endless amounts of family videos with his gigantic camcorder. He was proud of his service in the US Navy and continued his service as he volunteered driving veterans to and from the VA Clinic in Minneapolis. Larry was also a Commander of the Keewatin VFW for a time. He had a tremendous sense of humor and was known by all for his goofy jokes and nicknames. He will be greatly missed...

