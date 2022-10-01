Lawrence “Larry” W. Lendacky, 90 years old, of Hibbing, Minn, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Larry was born at the very same home in Hibbing on Nov. 28, 1931, to Jacob and Mary (Kokinchak) Lendacky who immigrated to Minnesota from Czechoslovakia. He grew up in Brooklyn and attended Hibbing schools not even speaking English as he began his schooling. At an early age, Larry was interested in film and movie equipment as he started out working at the Avon Theatre in his small neighborhood. He went on to help out and work at both the Libba and State Theatres in Hibbing. On Feb. 16, 1957, Larry married the love of his life, Betty Lou Monroe, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. Married almost 66 years, they raised their four girls at the long-time family home and eventually all the girls were baptized and confirmed through their church, Immaculate Conception. Larry worked at Central Laundry and eventually American Linen where he retired as a salesman after 25 years. He was retired for thirty years and enjoyed all sorts of traveling and camping with the Good Sam’s Camping Club. They had a great time wintering in Davenport, Fla., over ten years. Horsehead Lake was one of his favorite spots to spend time with his family along with Swan Lake, Charneski’s Farm and Onamia visiting his brother, Fr. Joseph Lendacky. Larry was famous for his self-made “Channel 66” where he took endless amounts of family videos with his gigantic camcorder. He was proud of his service in the US Navy and continued his service as he volunteered driving veterans to and from the VA Clinic in Minneapolis. Larry was also a Commander of the Keewatin VFW for a time. He had a tremendous sense of humor and was known by all for his goofy jokes and nicknames. He will be greatly missed...
Larry is survived by his wife, Betty Lendacky; children: Mary (Mark) Rutar, Kimberly (Kent) Huddleston and Linda (Curtis) Gay; grandchildren;:Karly (Matt) Olson, Katie (Danny) Nihart, Eric (Chelsey) Edmonds, Justin (Megan) Rutar, Kelly (Ryan) Karasek, Kristina (Andy) Amys, Kerri (Walter) Kafut, Tiffany (Kyle) Huddleston, Alyssa (Aaron) Huddleston, Jacob (Samantha) Huddleston, Ryan (Tiffany) Gay, Aaron (Cindy) Gay and Braden (Keyamberia) Gay; twenty great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, Steve, John, Jack; and Father Joseph Lendacky and his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Garry Edmonds.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Fairview Hospice and the nurses for their excellent care.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Bill Skarich will officiate the mass. Visitation will take place one hour prior to mass at church starting at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
