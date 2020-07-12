Lawrence (Larry) Theodore Johannessohn

Larry Johannessohn, 87, of Kelly Lake died Monday, July 6, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with leukemia with his loving wife and family by his side.
He was born on April 18, 1933, in Hibbing to Robert and Elsie (Wilke) Johannessohn. He attended Hibbing schools and then served in the Korean War, a member of the U.S. Army. Upon his return he met and married Geraldine (Jeri) Harlander of Chisholm on Sept. 3, 1955. They were inseparable for 65 years. Larry worked at local grocery stores as a meat cutter, retiring in 1992.
He was a member of the VFW and DAV, a former flagman at the Hibbing Raceway and avid race and hockey fan.
He was an active member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kelly Lake until it’s closing at which time became a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.
Larry loved to stay busy and was constantly involved in projects of all kinds-a “Jack of all Trades.” He shared his knowledge with anyone who asked. He enjoyed a challenge and came up with many innovative solutions.
Larry took his family on many adventures in their youth-traveling the US and Canada by camper.
He was known as Pop to the children, Budda to his sisters and friends, and Uncle Bubba to his nieces and nephews.
Larry loved the Lord, his family, and his country and instilled those values in his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great -grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sadly missed by many.
Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeri of Kelly Lake; daughters, Lisa Rae (Billy Axelson) Johannessohn of Iron, Peggy Jo (Robert) Hudson of Iron; and son, Thad (Wendy) Johannessohn of Iron and Pleasantview, Tenn.; grandchildren: Rian Lyn (Lonnie) Johnson of Hibbing, Isaac (Ashley) Hudson of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Race (Emily Churchman) Johannessohn of Clarksville, Tenn., and Riley (Desiree Jensen) Johannessohn of Hibbing; great-grandchildren: Ruby Jo and Cash Dean Johnson and Gunnar Hudson, sister, May Dunham; and many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; several infant siblings; brother, Robert; sister, Irene Berarducci; and twin sister, Lorraine Prebeck.
Services are pending.
