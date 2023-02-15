Lawrence ‘Larry’ Roger Gulbranson
Funeral service for Lawrence “Larry” Roger Gulbranson, 89, of Eveleth will be 1 pm Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Lawrence died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Essentia Health-Virginia.
He was born on September 26, 1933 to Ludvig and Marie (Korpi) Gulbranson in Sparta.
He graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1951. Lawrence enlisted into the US Navy where he received a doctorate of diesel mechanics.
He was united in marriage to Marlene Jones on February 6, 1959.
Lawrence worked as a heavy equipment operator for ABI Construction and Local 49er’s.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, repairing vehicles and coaching hockey where he was affectionately known as “Mr. G. He took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include three sons: Lyle (Cindy) of Eveleth, Lee of Gilbert, and Lenny of Eveleth; grandchildren: Allison (Derek Reque) MacLeod, Luke Gulbranson, Brooke (Jake) Bernard, Paige Bobb, Hannah Gulbranson and Linnea Gulbranson; great grandchildren: Bristol and Ember Bernard and Owen Bobb; siblings: Nancy Maunu of Aurora, Gary (Sally) Gulbranson of Anchorage, AK, and Linda (Anthony “Sonny”) Stark; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene; two sons: Larry and Loren “Babe” Gulbranson; siblings: Suzanne Gulbranson, Verna Sedgeman, Lorna Mattila, and Gordy Gulbranson.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and will continue one hour prior to the service with Pastor Jeanne Madsen officiating.. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
