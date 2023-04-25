Lawrence (Larry) Olson
Lawrence (Larry) Olson, 83, formerly of Crane Lake, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023.
Larry was born in Hibbing to Mary and Clifford Olson on August 14,1939, where he spent his childhood. Larry graduated from Hibbing High School. He married the love of his life, Joan (Koslowski) of Hibbing on October 15, 1960, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. For a short period of time they lived in the Twin Cities where Larry attended Dunwoody College of Technology before moving to Crane Lake to work with his parents at Olson’s Borderland Lodge, which he and Joan later purchased from Larry’s parents, and operated together until 1992.
Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman and greatly enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the sport and local area with customers; many who became lifelong friends. Larry was an active member of the Crane Lake Commercial Club, Crane Lake Volunteer Fire Department, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Buyck, and also was a member of the Border Lakes Association. After selling and retiring from their resort, Larry and Joan did volunteer work for Voyageurs National Park. Larry loved people and he was always willing to help.
Larry is survived by his children: Jeff (Donna) Olson, Kenneth (Jeanne) Olson, Jeane Olson, Michael (DeeAnne) Olson and grandchildren, Dana, Rebecca, Connor, Nicholas, Colin, Sarah (Joe) Thomas, Emily (Patrick) Jalabert, Isabelle, Sophia, Olivia, Great Grandchildren Eleanor, Liam, Theodore, Leila, Gabriella, Luc, and many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary (Basta); and his wife, Joan.
Services will be held May 11, 2023 at noon at St. Joseph of the Lakes, 171 Elm St., Lino Lakes, MN.
