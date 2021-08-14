Lawrence Edward “Pete” Davis of Ely passed away at Boundary Waters Care Center on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.
Pete was born in Duluth on Aug. 23, 1926, to Herbert and Kaspara “Rose” Davis and grew up on the family dairy farm. Pete left school shortly after his 16th birthday in 1942 and joined the Merchant Marine. He sailed on the Great Lakes until the spring of 1943, then shipped out from the West Coast for the remainder of World War II. From the United States he received the WWII Victory Medal, Pacific Theater Medal, Merchant Marine Service Medal, Combat Bar, and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. From the Philippine Government he was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the Asia-Pacific Campaign Medal, and the Philippine Liberation with Combat Star Medal. Pete continued to sail after the war, including a voyage that took him from Baltimore to South America to Africa around the Horn; across the Indian Ocean back to Asia. His sea duty crossed the 4 major oceans and he set foot on 5 continents.
Pete met the love and light of his life, Mary Jane Clendenning of Carlton and they were married Oct. 15, 1949. They made their home in Duluth’s Woodland Neighborhood as devoted partners and parents.
Pete was a Journeyman meter installer for Minnesota Power, retiring after 33 years of service. Pete and Mary built their retirement home at Eagle’s Nest Lake 3 and enjoyed many happy years there. They helped to establish Eagle’s Nest Township, where Pete served on the Board of Supervisors and was instrumental in the building of the Town Hall and Fire Department. He was a member of Lakes Association, American Legion, Lion’s Club, Highway 169 Citizens Advisory Committee, volunteer firefighter (until his late 70s) and a proud member of I.B.E.W. Local 31. In the 1990s he was awarded his High School Diploma from the Duluth School System, like others from the Greatest Generation, for his life contributions. He enjoyed working in his shop, cutting firewood, being a good friend and neighbor, and the peaceful tranquility of life at the lake, where their good neighbors became extended family.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Joy (Robert) Sundquist and his family; son Mark (Linda) Davis; grandchildren: Nic, Shelly, Aaron (Hannah) and Pamela; great-grandchildren: Blake, Molly, Brookelyn, Brayden, Maddelyn, Finnean, Emmelyn, and Dahlia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Emma (Oscar), Margaret (Otto), Audrey (Bud), Alice (Ray), Ruth (Irv), Karl, Howard, and Clint (Ethel) (Helen); and his beloved wife, Mary.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jim Montana and the staff at Carefree Living and the Boundary Waters Care Center for their care of Pete and Mary.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Aug. 16, at the Ely Methodist Church. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at the Ely Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society, Alzheimer’s Research, the Veterans on the Lake Program, or Northland Honor Flight.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
