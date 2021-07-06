Lawrence Alva “Larry” Casper Jr., 85, of Eveleth, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl, Minnesota.
He was born May 31, 1936, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Lawrence and Ethel (Anderson) Casper Sr. He was a 1954 graduate of Greenway High School when he met the love of his life, Janice Mager. Larry served our country in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne.
On Oct. 12, 1957, he married Janice in Grand Rapids. In 1961 he graduated from Bemidji State University. Immediately following that, he began teaching 5th grade at Franklin Elementary in Eveleth and remained there for 34 years. He also served on the football and basketball coaching staff.
Larry’s summers were spent working construction and was a proud member of the Laborers Union. In 1995 he retired and pursued his passion of walleye fishing, deer hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Janice; children: Kelly (Pete) McKee, Kevin (Stacy) Casper and Karen (Gregg Mensing) Casper; six grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Sr. and Ethel; son, Keith ; granddaughter, Genevieve; brother, James.
Funeral Mass for Lawrence will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Eamonn Boland as celebrant.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at church.
Burial will be in the Eveleth Cemetery.
A luncheon will follow the burial at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
