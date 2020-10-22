LaVerne M. Newton 90, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Essentia St Mary’s in Duluth. She was born Sept. 6, 1930, in Biwabik and lived there all of her life.
Her parents were Frank and Jennie (Anderson) Guimont. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in Biwabik in 1948 and Duluth Business School in 1949.
She married Bob Newton on Sept. 10, 1949, and they were married for 48 years.
She served as the Biwabik City Clerk and later as City Administrator from 1976 to 1986. She also served on the Biwabik City Council. She worked at Cluett & Peabody in Gilbert from 1966 to 1975.
She was a lifetime member of the Biwabik Community United Church of Christ, served on the Church Council, Women’s Fellowship and taught Sunday School. She was also a member and served as treasurer of the Interchurch Ministries on the Iron Range. She volunteered her time at the Virginia Regional Medical Center and was a volunteer driver for Social Services.
LaVerne and Bob enjoyed camping and fishing on the northern lakes and owned several different campers over the years. They eventually sold their home and became full time RVers, spending their winters in Arizona and returning in the spring.
She was a woman of strong faith, loved her family and valued her friends.
Her children include: Jerry (Jean) Newton, Sharon (Ron Stanaway) Salsman, Rick (Karen Wellander) Newton and Dave Newton; grandchildren: Joe (Shelly) Velacich, Jason Velacich, Scott (Kelly) Engman, Joe Newton, Dillon Newton, Addie (Jared) Swartz and Kim (Adam Swinney) Newton; great-grandchildren: Jack Velacich, Ethan Engman, Jeremiah Newton, Cameron Engman, Noah Newton, Jace Velacich and Cole Newton; nephew, Gary (Karen) Guimont; goddaughter, Stephanie Donnellan Licari; godson, Brian (Jennifer) Gabrio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; and her brothers, Warren Guimont and Don Guimont.
Graveside service for LaVerne will be 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.