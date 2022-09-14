Laurie Hoag, of Pioche Nevada, died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 due to more than a two year long battle with cancer. She died at home surrounded by family and close friends.
Laurie was born June 18, 1950 in Biwabik, Minnesota to Bernard and Anne (Kolkka) Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hoag; sister, Mary Ann Mattox; brother, James Robinson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Joseph Robinson (Lynn).
She attended Aurora Minnesota High School and colleges in Virginia and St. Cloud, Minnesota, earning a degree in teaching. Following graduation, she moved to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska to begin her teaching career. Later she pursued a long, successful career in the communications industry, moving to various locations before settling in Nevada.
Laurie was devoted to her mother, bringing her to Alaska to visit and scheduling frequent cruises for the two of them. She was also devoted to her many friends, maintaining lifelong friendships. Laurie loved her pets and her beautiful state of Nevada’s parks.
A Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, at Lakewood Cemetery in Biwabik. Lunch will follow at Vi’s Pizza and TNT Bar in downtown Biwabik.
