Laurie Hoag

Laurie Hoag, of Pioche Nevada, died on Saturday, June 11, 2022 due to more than a two year long battle with cancer. She died at home surrounded by family and close friends.

Laurie was born June 18, 1950 in Biwabik, Minnesota to Bernard and Anne (Kolkka) Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hoag; sister, Mary Ann Mattox; brother, James Robinson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

