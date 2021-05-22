Lauri C. Tuominen

Lauri C. Tuominen, 80, of Sand Lake, Minn., and Apache Junction, Ariz., went to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2021, in Apache Junction.

Lauri was born on April 23, 1940, to Lauri and Vienna Tuominen in Soudan, Minn. He attended Embarrass High School. Lauri married Kathleen (Joyce) Carlson on July 25, 1959, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Pike River, Minn. Together they raised seven children. He retired from LTV Mining after 41 years. Lauri was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, camping, playing cribbage and lending a helping hand whenever needed. Lauri loved and served the Lord.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Kimberly Gerzina and Sheila (Craig) Lempia; sons, Mitchell Tuominen and Matthew Tuominen; brother, Michael Tuominen; sisters, Joyce Wiitala and Linda Lehtinen; sister-in-law, Andrea Merten; and brothers-in-law, James Carlson and Jason Carlson. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vienna Tuominen; father, Lauri Tuominen Sr.; step mother, Sigrid; daughters, Charleen and Kathleen Tuominen; son, Mark Tuominen; brothers, Carl Tuominen and James Tuominen; sisters, Beverly Johnson and Elaine Johnson; sisters-in-law, Elaine Tuominen, Carol Tuominen and Georgine Tuominen; brothers-in-law, Donald (Peewee) Johnson and Jack Johnson.

Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Woodlands Bible Church (204 Adams Ave. Eveleth).

