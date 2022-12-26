Lauren Dale ‘Andy’ Anderson
May 30, 1943—December 24, 2022
Lauren Dale “Andy” Anderson, 79, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, of natural causes doing what he loved to do, working and helping others.
He was born May 30, 1943, in Hibbing to Henry and Selma (Sawatzke) Anderson. He graduated in 1961 from Hibbing High School. Andy was united in marriage on Nov. 30, 1963, in Chisholm to Karen “Emma” Tousignant. He was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend. He loved being around family and friends. His late dog, Dolly, was his best friend and more recently his dog Ben. Andy was a jack of all trades. A skilled mechanic, care giver and handy man. He did it all. His hobbies included cruising with “Emma”, working in the garage, hunting, fishing, baking, his garden, plowing snow and mowing the church lawn. He had the calmest, kindest heart with a voice that didn’t match. If he liked you, he would pick on you, if he didn’t, he wouldn’t say much to you at all. Every one that met him, loved him and he loved everyone.
Andy is survived by his only child, Terri ‘Mike” Charter; three grandchildren: Andie “Chad” Friend, KaDeen Auel, Travis “Morgan” Tupa; six great-grandchildren: Nevaeh, Tyler, Benjamin, Vincent, Pearl and Lauren; four sisters: Helen “Roger” Wackerfuss, Doris Miller, Janice “Bunny”, (James) Sullivan and Georgia (Charles) Stanonik; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Karen Anderson; and sister, Mildred “Millie” Johnson.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church. A private interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
