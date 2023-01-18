Laura May Rehak, age 44, of Mountain Iron, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Laura was born August 23,1978, in Bemidji to Daryl and Kathy (Walker) Olson. She grew up and attended school in Bemidji. On May 28, 2011, she was united in marriage to Richard Rehak in Las Vegas, Nev. They made their home in Mountain Iron.
Laura is survived by her husband, Rich; and daughter, Mara Rehak of Mt. Iron; mother, Kathy Olson of Bemidji; brother, Aaron Olson of Motley; sister, Faith (John) Vernlund of Babbitt; maternal grandmother, Margaret Walker of Babbitt; mother and father-in-law, Patricia and Richard Rehak of Big Falls; several friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Daryl Olson in 2008; sister, Sarah Olson in 2013; maternal grandfather, Bill Walker in 2015; paternal grandfather, Donald Olson and his second wife Peg; paternal grandmother, E. Alice Hustad and her husband Dean; great aunts, uncles,and cousins.
Services will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Visitation will be an hour before.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online book or or to send condolence, please visit rangefuneralhomes.com
