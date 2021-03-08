Laura Jeannette Adams-LaFreniere, 68, of Hoyt Lakes, went to be with the lord on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, Minn.
Laura was born April 23, 1952, in Warwick, R.I., to Francis and Mary (Greenhalgh) Demers. In February 2002 she met Gary, love of her life, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. They worked side by side doing construction work, Gary said “she was the best worker he ever had.” They moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., in May of 2006. Laura started doing residential house cleaning and loved her job and the people she worked for.
Laura enjoyed planting flower gardens, music, reading, Bingo, playing cards (poker), putting beautiful puzzles together, gluing them and hanging them in her home. She even enjoyed doing laundry. She was a great cook and baker – every Christmas she made quite the selection of Christmas goodies and delivered them to family and friends. If you drove by the house on a sunny day, Laura would be sitting on her front deck, reading a book, surrounded by beautiful flowers, enjoying the birds singing, and she would wave and smile as you went by.
Laura was very energetic, a hard worker, feisty and opinionated. One of her doctors stated he “enjoyed her East Coast no nonsense approach to life.” She was very caring, loving and had a heart of gold. She loved the Lord and the many special friendships formed through church fellowship. She will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors include: husband, Gary LaFreniere; children, son, Art (Terri) Moran, stepson, Joshua LaFreniere, stepdaughter, Anna (Jim) Scollard; sisters, Linda Pearce, Lana (John) Francis, Donna (Peter) Demers; sisters-in-law, Jean, Debbie (Steve) Dorn, Diana (Jon) Seabrook; brother-in-law, Rick (Lori) LaFreniere; mother-in-law, Carol LaFreniere; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary; brothers, Keith and Larry; sister-in-law, Rachael; and father-in-law, Jim LaFreniere.
Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 11, at 1 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Aurora, Minn., with Pastor John Jacquart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Miller-Dwan – Solvay Hospice House or Care Partners.
