Larry Patrick Meehan, 65, of Eveleth, was born July 8, 1956 at Bitberg Air Base in Germany to John and Edith (Homola) Meehan. As the son of an Air Force retiree, Larry traveled much of Europe, settling in Gilbert in 1970. He was a 1974 graduate of Gilbert High School.
On May 1, 1982, he married Anna Belford in Biwabik. They had three daughters, “Brooke Marie”, “Missy”, and “Sweet Pea” as he would affectionately call them. Larry was always surrounded by girls, including his two granddaughters; even the family dogs were female.
Larry was an active member of Laborers Union Local 1097. He worked for various companies but devoted most of his time to Lakehead Construction. He worked hard his entire career to make sure his family was provided for.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He enjoyed traveling, trout fishing, and his monthly breakfast and coffee with the guys.
Larry retired early in 2008 from Lakehead due to complications from COPD. His condition worsened over the years and in 2017 he was put on a lung transplant list through the University of Minnesota and received a single lung transplant in July 2020. He battled courageously through many complications throughout his entire illness including after his transplant.
Larry passed away peacefully Monday, September 6, 2021 at University of Minnesota Medical Center – Minneapolis surrounded by family.
Larry’s family would like to offer their sincere thanks and gratitude to all of the amazing medical staff who cared for him throughout the years. Special thanks to Dr. Timothy Rich, Dr. Jagadish Patil, and his entire transplant team.
Survivors include his wife, Anna; daughters: Brooke (Kyle) Ross, Michele Meehan, and Samantha (Jaron) Maki; granddaughters: Emma and Eleanor; father, John; brother, Mark; family dog, Maui.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Edith “Dee Dee”; brothers: Michael and Darin; mother and father in law, Earl and Maxine Belford; niece, Kylene Anttila; family dogs: Oreo and Gypsy.
Memorial Service for Larry will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
