Larry Michael Porter
June 27, 1946 — January 10, 2022
Larry Michael Porter, 75, of Chisholm, Minn., and Fredericksburg, Va., died Monday Jan. 10, 2022, in Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, in Fredericksburg.
He was born on June 27, 1946, in Chisholm, Minn., to Cecil and Dora (Taylor)Porter. He graduated from Chisholm High School in June 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Aug. 13, 1964. He trained at San Diego Naval Hospital. Upon completion of his training, he was assigned to Camp Pendleton for three months and then transferred to Camp Delmar Field Medical Training for seven weeks. He attended hospital Corp School Class A Long Beach CA where he earned HM3 Hospital Corpsman Medical Field Service. Upon completion of his work, he was sent to Viet Nam. While in Viet Nam he served in the hospitals at the Marine Air Base at Danang. He served 13 months and 16 days in Vietnam. He achieved the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Fleet Marine Force Combat Operations, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device (1960). Larry Michael Porter served 4 years 16 days active duty and received an Honorable Discharge from the US Navy. He did remain in the Naval Reserve in California until Aug. 12, 1970. He was an electrician for Amtrak in California before he retired.
Larry Michael Porter was a member of the Chisholm United Methodist Church, the Chisholm American Legion Press- Lloyd Post 247, the Disabled American Veterans and was a Bronze Leader. He was also a member of the former Chisholm Drum and Bugle Corps.Larry was an active member of the Chisholm United Methodist Church, helping as a Sunday School Teacher and was involved in the Men’s Club of Chisholm United Methodist Church. He was also a faithful Blood Bank Volunteer for Veterans at the Hibbing Medical Center.
Larry is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Catharine) Porter; and grandchildren: Abbie Porter (Raul), Jeffrey (Claudia Andrade) Porter, Gavin Porter, Christian Porter, Gabe Porter, Jack Porter, Jason Porter, and Riley Porter; sister, Betty Lou (Cliff)Westlund; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents,Cecil & Dora Porter; son, Jason Porter; sisters, June Porter, Evelyn Porter (Bob) Brown; brothers, Robert (Bertha) Porter, Charles (Carol) Porter.
Memorial services will be held on Monday June 27, at 12 noon at the Chisholm United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry Tilton officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will take place at Chisholm Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.