Larry L. LaBarge passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Fairview Range Medical Center after battling cancer for many years.
He was born in Brookston, Minn., on Oct. 24, 1940, to Charles and Eliza LaBarge. He had been an employee for the Sherman Mine until it closed. He owned and operated a scrap iron business with his brother, Bill. His last employment was at Shubat Transportation. After retirement he kept himself busy gardening, chopping wood and working on race cars. He was a permanent fixture at the Hibbing Raceway. He loved going to the races. His family was everything to him. He enjoyed having barbecues and family gatherings at his home.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter, Lisa (Kevin) VonderHaar; son, Skinner LaBarge; son-in-law, Daver Aho; grandchildren: Jesse Makela, Aaron Olson, Derek Olson, Tristan (Jessica) LaBarge, Ryan LaBarge, Michael Perrault, Alyssa (John) Grotberg, and Dustin LaBarge; eight great grandchildren; and special niece and nephew, Debbie Johnson and Randy LaBarge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and his daughter, Lynda.
Services for Larry will be at the Range Funeral Home in Hibbing on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at noon.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Larry LaBarge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.