Larry Holm passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at his home in Virginia, Minn..
Larry was born on July 12, 1956, to Gerald and Marcella Holm.
Larry enjoyed life and spending time with family members and his many friends. Larry was always there to brighten someone’s day with a joke and a smile. He worked most of his career as a truck driver, his most memorable times being employed by Mike Kemp Trucking out of Cook, Minn.
Larry had three children and three grandchildren: Jeremy (and daughter, Megan), Joseph, and Linda (husband Rick, sons Killian and Colt). And Fred, his loving dog, who his grandsons now care for.
He is survived by his mother, Marcella; children and grandchildren; brothers, Leslie (Cindy) Holm of Bear River, Tom Holm of Virginia; and sisters, Shirley Jennings of Virginia, Barb (Mick) Saari of Eveleth, and Gerri Holm of Virginia.
Greeting him in heaven are Larry's grandparents; father, Gerald; sister, Beth; brother-in-law, Bunky; and Uncle Punkin.
Larry was the life of the party and an incredible storyteller, he will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Leonidas Community Center in West Eveleth.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
