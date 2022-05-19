Larry G. Berg

Larry G. Berg, 63, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died from a longtime illness on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Waterview Woods Nursing home in Eveleth, Minn.

He was born Aug. 1, 1958, to Nelmer and Dolores Berg. In his younger years, Larry enjoyed cars, music and playing guitar.

Survivors include five brothers and three sisters: Erland Berg, Eugene Berg, Julie (Mark) Dembiczak, Morris (Nancy) Berg, Clayton Berg, Alvin (Vince) Berg, Cindy Berg, and Barbara (Gordon) Smith.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dolores and Nelmer Berg; brother, Donald Berg; and sister, Noel Nelms.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

