Larry D. Andersen died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Essentia Health-Virginia just one day short of his 79th birthday.
He was born in Ada, Minn., to Jens and Edna (Johnson) Andersen. Unfortunate circumstances forced Larry to grow up quickly. He married Donna J. Bentley in Fargo, N.D., on Nov. 5, 1962. They had 44 wonderful years together until her passing in 2006.
Larry worked numerous jobs in his life mostly related to plumbing and heating. In 1979, he and Donna relocated to the Iron Range from Twin Valley, Minn., along with their two girls. Larry enjoyed his job at the Gilbert School District, working in various positions including Maintenance Foreman and bus driver. He retired in 2004 after 26 years and was well known by students and parents alike. Larry was also an accomplished musician who played in various bands throughout his life. He performed at the Range Country show, and enjoyed donating his talents for many ARC dances for the physically and mentally challenged. Larry doted on his family, and had just recently become a great-grandfather of twin boys.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Heather Buczynski of Virginia, Minn., and and Shae Kyle of Park Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren, Erin (Ben) Villella, Tayler (Davis) Flank and Josie Kyle; great-grandchildren, Heath and Wyatt Villella; sister-in-law, Peg Hanson; brother-in-law, Frank Burkholder; cousin, Renee (Richard) Vaudrin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dona Heyers and Verona Burkholder; brothers, Armand and Roger Andersen; dear cousin, Raleigh Johnson; and eleven half-siblings.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, June 17, in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial with his wife, Donna will be in St. Petri Cemetery in Gary, Minn.
