Larry "Butch" Danberg passed away unexpectedly on January 23, 2022 at Essentia Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota.
Larry grew up in Proctor, Minn., the youngest of five children. He enjoyed working on, and racing his many hot rods and muscle cars with his friends and brothers.
Larry enlisted in the US Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam. After returning home, he started his career with US Steel where he worked for 30 years, retiring from Minntac in 1999. He spent a lot of time touring many casinos with his friend Doug, where he loved playing slot machines. Larry enjoyed being outside and working in his garage. He enjoyed telling stories of his past travels throughout the states with his GTO's, and spending time with his family. His sharp wit, generosity, and humor will be missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his children: Nicole (Joseph) Preston of Virginia, Minn., Larry (Brenna Nelson) Danberg of Ham Lake, Minn., and Kurtis (Michelle) Lassard of Davis Junction, Ill.; sister, Janice Brainerd of Aurora, Minn.; eight grandchildren: Ryan Stone, Elijah and Lucas Lassard, Samantha Schmidt, Joseph Preston, Jacob Shaw, and Joseph and Madeline Graceffa; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elsie Danberg; former wife and friend, Lynette (Winkler) Dougan; and brothers, Russell, Glenn, and John.
A ceremony will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans’ Cemetery at 4777 Hwy 53 in Saginaw, Minn., on April 15th, 2022 at 3p.m.
