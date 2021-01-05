Larry Benedict Olson, 80, passed away in his home in rural Gilbert surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1940, to Raymond and Bernice (Trettle) Olson in Cloquet. Larry was united in marriage to Susan Olson on May 3, 1962. He was employed by US Steel (Minntac) and retired from there after holding multiple positions.
Larry was a hard working husband and a loving father. Larry and Sue had many children at their home from nieces, nephews, neighborhood kids and their beloved grandchildren.
When the grandkids came along, they were always at grandma and grandpa's house getting spoiled.
Larry was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and wheeling. Larry enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips to his brother's home in Idaho.
Larry is survived by siblings: Dale Olson, Dennis (Roberta) Olson, Karen Nelson, Chris (Cheryl) Olson and Wendy (Dale) Gilbertson; children: Michael Olson, Lynn (Joe) Major, Lori Olson and Tanya (John) Sale; grandchildren: Michael Jr., Shawn, Crystal, Nicholas, Dylan, Viviana, Braiden, Juan, Victoria, Jack and Andrew; great-grandchildren: Gunnar, Gavin, Kylee and Kyler; several nieces and nephews; and the Poderzay boys
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert, Minn.
