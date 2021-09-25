Larry A. Martinson

Larry passed away on April 4, 2020 from natural causes. As he would have wanted, the family chose to delay his service and internment to ensure he be laid to rest with full military honors.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, Larry's Service will be held at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel, located on the Fort Snelling Historic Site in Minneapolis at 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Larry's Internment will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Those wishing to attend should meet at Gate #2 at 1:45 p.m. for car escort to Pavilion #3.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Martinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries