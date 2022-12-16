Larren P. (Larry) Wilcox, 80, of Kewaskum, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
He was born on Nov. 3, 1942, to the late Donald and Marcella (nee Smith) Wilcox in Ewing, Neb. He grew up in Neligh, Neb., and graduated from High School in 1961 from St. Cecilia’s Cathedral High School in Omaha. After a brief time at Crosier Seminary in Onamia, Minn., he went on to Creighton University where he graduated on the Dean’s list with his business degree in 1964. Larren worked many jobs over the years, but his passion was photography. In 1986 Larren obtained an associate degree in photography. He owned Variety Photo Service where he excelled in doing family photos and sporting events. He always was a jokester, making people laugh. Larren enjoyed tinkering, woodworking, and later in life bird watching. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Larren leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Elaine Wilcox; two children, Philip (Andrea) Wilcox and Jennifer Wilcox; two grandchildren, Samuel Wilcox and Adam Wilcox; a brother, Terry Wilcox; sister-in-law, Marcia (Jim) Robertson; two brothers-in-law, Kenny (Joy) Lehtinen and Russell Lehtinen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers, Virgil, Gailyn, and Russell Wilcox.
No services will be held.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Larren’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
