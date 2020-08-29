Lark Mary Carlson was born into heaven on August 24, 2020, at 8:49 a.m. at Essentia Health Virginia weighing 2 lbs and 14 inches long. She was the daughter of Brad and Sara (Hoffman) Carlson of Virginia.
She is survived by her parents; brothers: Hudson and Nash Carlson; grandparents: Roger Hoffman and Kathy Cady; Greg and Jeanne (Olson) Carlson; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
A family service will be held on August 31, 2020.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance of Lark, see www.baumanfuneralhomes.com.
