Lance O. Langie, 57, of Hibbing, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at home after a short battle with cancer.
Lance was born June 5, 1963, in Libby, Mont., to Arnie and Lorraine (Woodford) Langie. He was united in marriage to Cheryl Tupa in May 1996.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; children: James (Bridget Ortlieb) Langie of Nebraska, Levi (Alexandria) Langie of Nebraska, Joseph (Ashleigh Hakala) Tupa of Hibbing, and Ashley Langie of Hibbing; grandchildren: Ryker Langie, Karsen Hakala, Emery Langie, and A.J. Langie; mother-in-law, Loretta Tupa, and extended family and friends.
Lance was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law, Richard Tupa.
We would like to thank Fairview Hospice for their wonderful care (Ann, Zach, Maranda, Hannah and Sue). Thanks to our family for their love and support. Thanks to Lance’s L&M Supply family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to Covid restrictions we will not have a social gathering at this time.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.