Kyle Williams was born on July 25, 1996, to his mother Janet. Growing up, he enjoyed spending summers with his siblings and cousins at his grandfather's home. He graduated from Mesabi East High School. He then received his Associate’s Degree in Engineering from Itasca Community College. After college, he went on to work on the technology team at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
On June 25, 2021, Kyle was suddenly taken from his family and friends. We know that goodbyes feel impossible, but Kyle believed in the importance of connection. He knew that even when everything seems to go wrong, there is always another way around. Kyle will forever be remembered for his selflessness and kindness.
He is survived by his mother, Janet; siblings, Matthew and Lynda; future brother-in-law, Lance; his aunt, Julie; cousins, Natasha, Jonathan, David; and his nieces. Joe, Steve, Levi, Jesse, and Alex will forever be lifelong friends.
Kyle was preceded in death by his grandfather and grandmother, John and June.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with a service to follow.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia, MN. To express condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
