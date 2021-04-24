Kylan Reign Pineo, precious infant son of John Carl Pineo and Carly Jean Stephens, was stillborn on April 19, 2021, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Kylan will be missed by his parents, John Pineo and Carly Stephens of Fayal Township; siblings, Blake and Kason Pineo of Fayal Township; grandparents, Theron (Kelli) Stephens of Onida, S.D., Sonya Pineo of Virginia, Minn., and Gordon Pineo of Tower, Minn.; great-grandmothers, Rita Pineo of Virginia, Minn., and Carol Stephens of Onida, S.D.; Aunt, Ashley Stephens of Hibbing, Minn.; and uncles, Justin Davey of Onida, S.D., and Nick Pineo of Virginia, Minn.
Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not.
Because of you, I believe in Angels.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
