Kurt David Mayer, 58, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away unexpectedly and left us all too soon on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
He was born in Hibbing on July 23, 1963, to George Mayer and MaryAnn Kritz. Kurt had been employed by TacTran Inc. since 1988. While he worked there, he would maintain all of the buses and took great pride in his hard work repairing them. Something that came natural to him was body work and painting the fleet.
He was a neat freak and had to have every vehicle he drove be completely spotless. Kurt loved helping people and would lend a hand to anyone who needed it whether it was repairing a car or fixing anything. He had a passion for rebuilding cars with his last project being his cousin Shelby's Ranchero and he was extremely proud of the work they'd done. Every time his nephew Levi would drive by with his pickup his heart would skip a beat, "his exhaust was killer" he would say. Kurt always referred to himself as a "jack of all trades and master of none." He loved working on projects with Marie, whether it was in the house, outside in the yard or in North Dakota. They always had something going on together. Kurt always had a serious look on his face and you didn't know if he was ever joking, being funny or sarcastic. He loved pulling pranks on people; it was something he picked up from his dad. Kurt always took great pride in his yard and mowed the lawn perfectly with exquisite angled lines as his signature detail. He loved riding snowmobiles with his brother-in-law, Joe, grandson, Cole and stepson, Mason. Kurt also enjoyed talking about cars with Adam and Jordan, fishing and snowmobiles with Ashton and visiting with Chloe and giving her a hard time. Kurt always had a good time talking with McGwire and having him restore his gun and enjoyed tubing at the lake. His three daughters were his world as he cherished and adored them to no end.
Christmas was his favorite holiday, even though he turned into the Grinch, as he loved looking at Christmas lights with Marie. One of his favorite places to be was in Whitman, North Dakota. He loved being involved with his cousin Shelby and doing various projects together. Another of his favorite places was Ely, Minn., as he loved the lake, fishing, boating around and checking everything out. He and Marie would also just sun tan, listen to music and go get a treat at the Dairy Queen. Always with an open invitation for all to stop by, he enjoyed Bonfires & Beers in the back yard. When he would relax, he enjoyed any Pixar, Marvel or DC movie and also loved the History Channel and Perry Mason. He probably knows everything about "The Curse of Oak Island" and knows where the treasure really is Life Below Zero was another of his favorite shows to watch with the family. He would never want anyone complaining or putting-up a fuss, so "kwitcherbitchin" and have a beer in his honor, for "I am Batman!"
Kurt is survived by his beloved wife, Marie (Godec) Mayer; daughters whom he adored, Amber (Adam) Angove and their children; Jordan, Cole, Chloe and Ashton, Dominique (Steve Fairchild) Mayer and Sascha Mayer and her children; Autra and Gabriel; stepsons, Mason Bukovich and McGwire Bukovich; sisters, Stacy (Butch) Stark and Cheryl Mayer; in-laws; Fred and Charlotte Godec; sisters-in-law, Annette (Tim) Maki, Janette Godec, Melissa (Brian) Freeberg; brother-in-law, Joe (Sue Greeley) Godec; nieces and nephews: Joslyn Cook, Cyle Karakash, Forrest (Savanna) Paul, Levi Paul, Nikolas Godec; and dear cousin, Shelby (Jennifer) Erickson. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Corey Mayer; and numerous aunts and uncles.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Kurt's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
