Kurt Bradley Winans, 57, of Mountain Iron, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2021 at his home.
Kurt was born in Virginia, Minn., on April 12, 1964 to Archie and Gladys Winans. Kurt was a graduate of Mountain Iron High School. Kurt then went on to obtain his Auto Body degree in Brainerd. Kurt enjoyed being outdoors, wheeling, snowmobiling, game nights, and time with his family. Kurt was the owner of East Range Auto Body and loved to see the work he had done going down the roads.
Kurt is survived by his children: Deven Winans of Mountain Iron, Kendra (Dakota) Swanson of Embarrass, Eddy Orcutt of Britt, and Jozey (Krystle) Orcutt of Eveleth; and his grandchildren: Bradley Winans of Cook, and soon arriving Rylee Swanson of Embarrass. Kurt was also survived by his siblings: Scott (Debi) Winans of Embarrass, Ted Winans of Moose Lake, Connie (Kent) Olson of Angora, Luke (Amy) Winans of Mountain Iron, and Angie (Ron) Williams of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Dianna and Jo.
Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Gladys Winans.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at noon with visitation one-hour prior. Kurt was a great friend to many and those who knew him are welcomed to join.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
