Kurt Andrew Jensen, 54, of Hibbing, Minn., died on June 11, 2021 at his home.
He was born on May 28, 1967, in Hibbing, to Raymond Jensen Sr. and Jean (Tawyea) Jensen of Nashwauk. He attended Nashwauk-Keewatin Schools and graduated from Eveleth Technical College in 1993 with a Diploma in Carpentry. He was previously a member of Carpenter’s Union Local 606.
Kurt enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, music and was very proud of his country and of being a member of the Army National Guard.
Kurt is survived by his daughter, Launna (Joe) Hoshal, son, Kevin (Liana Mackmiller) Jensen, both of Bovey, Minn.; grandchildren, Ayden Hoshal, Hunter Jensen, and Lucas Jensen; and brothers, Raymond (Marci) Jensen of Chisholm, Minn., Craig (Lenora) Jensen of rural Hibbing, Minn., and Brian (Gail) Jensen of rural Nashwauk, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ronald Jensen.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate the service.
