Kristen Joan Gauthier

July 17, 1982 — January 25, 2022

Kristen Joan Gauthier, 39, of Virginia, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, due to natural causes at her home.

Kristen was born on July 17, 1982, to John and Marion (Pershern) Kishel in Duluth. She grew up in Virginia and attended Virginia High School, Class of 2000. She furthered her education at Hibbing Community College and then transferred to St. Cloud State University where she earned a degree in accounting. She later pursued a Master Degree in psychology from the Grand Canyon University. Kristen was united in marriage to Kurtis Gauthier on March 25, 2005, in Annapolis, Md. Kristen was employed by Anthem in Gilbert as an accounting specialist. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Kristen’s greatest joy in life was her two girls, she above all else enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Kurtis; two daughters, Briana and Alissa; her parents, John and Marion Kishel of Virginia; two brothers, Dave (Kristina) Kishel of Eveleth and Bradley (Kristoffer Lui) Kishel of Beijing, China; father-in-law, Kurt (Bev Bonach) Gauthier; mother-in-law, Deborah Warren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her niece, Kirja Mae Kishel; and her grandparents.

A gathering of family and friends will be held for Kristen from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. A memorial Mass and inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Angel of Hope Children’s Memorial Park in Virginia. Kristen’s family kindly requests that attendees wear masks.

