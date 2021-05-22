Kristen Ann Bicking, 32, of Virginia died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Essentia Health-Virginia. She was born on May 1, 1989 in Duluth, Minn. Kristen graduated in 2007 from Eveleth-Gilbert High School and obtained her associates degree from Mesabi Range Community College.
Kristen worked as a CNA in several area nursing homes. She enjoyed traveling, being in nature, going on walks with her dog, Charlie girl and loved sitting by the water.
Kristen is survived by her mother, Karen (Jon Nordlinder) Bicking; brother, Daniel “DJ” Bicking; and twin sister, Kara Renny; niece, Elody; aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at True Hope Fellowship, 1 Sunrise Drive, Virginia. Pastor Joel P. Kallberg will officiate.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Coffee an’ will follow in the church social hall.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
