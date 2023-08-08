Koren 'Kory' Solarz

Celebration of Kory’s Life will be Friday, September 8, from 1-4 p.m. at Sartell Community Center in Sartell, Minn. Please bring your Kory Stories. Sloppy Joes and Cake will be served.

