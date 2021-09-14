Kirby Carlyle Mathson, 61, a longtime resident of Embarrass, Minn., died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in his home, of natural causes.
He was born on June 18, 1960 in Crosby, Minn., the son of Carlyle and Virginia (Paulson) Mathson. The family moved to Aurora, Minn., where Kirby graduated from High school. He was a member of the school choir, enjoyed shop class and riding dirt bikes. Kirby was a former member of the Aurora Baptist Church; and a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Embarrass. He married Tammi Cain on Aug. 4, 1981, at the Emanuel Baptist Church in Virginia. They lived in Embarrass for over 30 years and were active members of the Embarrass Evangelical Free Church. Kirby was known as the ‘Sucker Man’ by all the kids. He loved to hunt and fish and spend time fixing up anything with a motor. He recently retired from the United States Postal Service after 32 years as a mail carrier in Virginia. The thing he was most proud of was his grandkids. He loved to spend time spoiling them, going on adventures; fishing trips; watching them play sports and all will miss his love, giant bear hugs and endless game of “Guess what?...I Love you!”..
Kirby is survived by his loving wife of 40 years: Tammi (Cain) Mathson; children, Lukas (Amanda) Mathson of Virginia, Brooke (Evan) Officer of Virginia; daughter-in-law: Cera of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren: Jeremy, Zoey, Avery, Easton, Aiden, Cora and Jaxon; mother, Virginia DeBoer of Cambridge, Minn.; mother-in-law, Phyllis Cain of Virginia; brothers: David (Renae) Mathson of Pahoa, Hawaii, and Jon (Kim) Mathson of Cambridge; sisters-in-laws, Deb (Steve Bartolus) Braford of Chisholm, and Candi (Tim) Blomberg of Babbitt; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Josh; father, Carlyle Mathson; father-in-law, Homer Cain; and stepfather, Arnie DeBoer.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Evangelical Free Church in Embarrass. Pastor Marlin Bjornrud will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Embarrass Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
