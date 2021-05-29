Kimberly Renee Anderson, 42, lost her long struggle with anxiety, alcohol and depression on Saturday, May 22, 2021.
She was born July 13, 1978, in Virginia, the daughter of Rodney and Barbara (Christensen) Anderson. Kim was a Class of 1996 graduate of Mountain Iron-Buhl High School, and a graduate of Mesabi Range Community and Technical College, and the Duluth Business University. She was a lifelong resident of the Mountain Iron area, and a proud finisher of 12 Garry Bjorklund half marathons. Kim was an avid sports fan and a loyal supporter of MI-B Sports and the Minnesota Twins.
Kim is survived by her parents, Rod and Barb Anderson of Mountain Iron; brother, Ryan Anderson of Mountain Iron; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Christensen of Virginia; aunts and uncles: Patricia (Bill) Dale of Mountain Iron and Keith (Shari) Christensen of Saginaw; cousins: Deena (Joe) Hollabaugh; Chris (Julie) Dale; Nick Christensen; Michelle (Wayne) Denton; Dan Allen; her beloved pet, Gracie; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents:,Warren and Lucille Anderson; paternal grandfather, Robert Christensen; and aunt, Gale Allen.
Private family services were held.
Interment at the Oneota Cemetery, Duluth, Minn.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.
