Kimberly Lynn Magina 57, of Side Lake, passed on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
She was born on June 5,1965, in St. Petersburg, Fla., to Lynn Farley and Nancy Byrd. She graduated high school from Forest Lake high school. She also graduated college in Nursing at the Hibbing community college as a RN. She worked at many different healthcare facilities through her 20+ years of Nursing. Kim was very caring and loving, she stopped anything she had going on to help whomever was in need, no matter the time of day. She was very in love with her Husband John Magina for 30+ years. She never wanted a diamond ring, she always told John she wanted another horse. She always said her diamonds were in the pasture. “The horses.” She loved many hobbies including baking cakes, sewing, building projects, redoing furniture, and listening to music. She loves animals of all kinds. Showing her horses and breeding dogs. She also enjoyed going to the Sidelake mall. Aka “the Dump.”
Kim enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She would take the grandchildren when her kids had to work so they did not have to be in daycare.
Kim is survived by her parents, Lynn Farley and Nancy Byrd; siblings, Rob Farley and Karen Day; husband, John Magina; daughter, Alicia Farley; and sons, Devon Farley, Andrew Donnerbauer, and John Tyler Magina; grandchildren: Nathan Farley, Miley Farley, Maximilian Merced, Bella Farley, Xiomara Merced and Madison Smith
Memorial Services for Kimberly will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
